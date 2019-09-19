Donna Jean Hull passed away on Sept. 15, 2019.
She was born on Nov. 19, 1927 in Goodrich, Mich. to Harold and Myra (Wells) Ryckman.
She was united in marriage to Lester Turner on April 10, 1946 in Lake Orion, Mich. and had two children.
She later married Robert Hull and in 1959 moved to York. She was a member of the Nazarene Church in York and enjoyed spending time with other members playing cards and board games. After spending ten years in York, she moved to Loveland, Colo. where she enjoyed shopping, summer visits from grandkids and picnics in the mountains. After sixteen years she moved back to Michigan to care for her mother.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jimmy, Marshall, Shirley and Donald Ryckman; sister, Martha Brockman and two great-great-grandchildren, Dante Pereira and Azarius Abrams.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Sue Ann Ellison of York; son, Gary Lee Turner of Anchorage, Alaska; four grandchildren, Tammy (Ronnie) McKnight of Thayer, Troy (Donelle) Ellison of York, Jason (Rachel) Turner of Anchorage, Alaska and Jeffrey Turner of Lincoln; great-grandchildren, Matt Kline, Alycia (Tony) Abrams, Kirsten Batterton, Brooke Turner, Macy (Chris) Bandt, Laura Ellison, Caleb Mommens, Elizabeth Ellison, Myra Mommens and Sierra Turner; six great-great-grandchildren, Tobey Kline, Jadyn Batterton, Gracelyn Batterton, Terah Mommens, Millie Bandt and Westyn Holle; brothers, Cecil (Margie) Ryckman, Henry (Lois) Ryckman and Rick (Norma) Ryckman.
It was Donna’s wish to be cremated with a private family interment set for a later date.
