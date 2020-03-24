Donna Jean Redman, age 85, of Benedict, died Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Stromsburg.
She was born March 21, 1935 to August and Anna (Dinkelman) Brackhan at rural Waco. Donna graduated from Utica High School. She was united in marriage to Merle Redman at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Utica in 1954. Donna was a homemaker and enjoyed bowling, cooking, gardening and flowers. Most of all she loved her family and spending time with them.
She is survived by her husband, Merle of Benedict; children, Leeann (Edwin) Willhoft of Osceola, Ted Redman of Benedict and Tim (Chantelle) Redman of Benedict; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and her sister, Bernice Junge of York.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Wayne Brackhan and three sisters, Elva, Paula and Berdeen.
Private graveside services will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, York. No viewing or visitation. Cremation. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
