Doris P. Pickrel, of York, died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at York.
She was born to William G. and Laura Mary (Gruber) Ehlers in rural York County near Benedict. Doris attended elementary school District 70, then graduated from Thayer High School. She then attended York College for a short time after high school.
On Oct. 27, 1949 she was married to Claude Pickrel.
Doris was a longtime secretary for the ASCS office in York and a member of the First Presbyterian Church in York as well. She loved to read and go shopping whenever she could.
She is survived by her daughter, Jeannie S. Pickrel of Lincoln and her sister-in-law, Betty Kupper of Ogallala. Many nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two brothers, Ivan and Lowell; her sisters, Ina and Bernice.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of the Mahoney House and Tabitha Hospice for their generous and thoughtful care.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 in the Greenwood Cemetery in York. It was Doris’s wish to be cremated so there will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be sent to her family for later designation.
Online condolences may be directed to her family at www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.