Dorothy Marie Spearow, age 88, of Stromsburg, passed away Aug. 11, 2019, at the Midwest Covenant Home in Stromsburg.
Graveside memorial services will be held at the Greenwood Cemetery in Sidney at a later date.
Dorothy was born Nov. 6, 1930, to Lawrence Everett and Grace Alma (Lundsford) Osborn in Lincoln. Shortly after Dorothy was born the family moved to Dunning and lived in several locations throughout the Sandhills area, eventually settling in Sidney where she graduated high school in 1948. She attended college at Kearney State College and Nebraska Wesleyan University.
On Sept. 6, 1953, she was united in marriage to Robert Dean Spearow at the Methodist Church in Sidney. To this union, five children were born. In 1955 they moved from Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada to Sidney and started farming and raising registered Hereford cattle. In 1982 they moved to the community of Olsburg, Kan. where they lived on their retirement ranch, although they never got around to retiring and continued to raise cattle and sold Purina Feed.
In 2013 they moved to Stromsburg to be closer to family. Over the years she taught piano and organ and played at church services in Sidney, Randolph, and the Midwest Covenant Home. She moved to the Midwest Covenant Home on Feb. 12, 2015, where she resided until her passing.
She enjoyed helping her children with 4-H projects and was involved in musical productions while living in Gurley.
She was a member of the Sidney Providence Chapter 108 Eastern Star and was past Worthy Matron. She was also a member of the Stromsburg United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her children: Dan (Nancy) Spearow of Stromsburg, Diane (David) Helfrich of Fayetteville, N.C., Rick (Judy) Spearow of Sidney, Dr. Carol (Mike) Garcia of Fayetteville, N.C. and Colonel Gary (Vikki) Spearow of North Kingstown, R.I.; nine grandchildren, Heidi (Trent) Proskocil, Stacy (Dan) Kutzli, Jason Spearow, Ian Helfrich, Anna Johnson, Brandon Spearow, Jon Spearow, Justin Spearow, and Dylan Spearow; four great-grandchildren: Cody and Tad Proskocil, Eric and Elisabeth Kutzli and her sister Carolyn Hays of Sidney.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert, who passed away July 9, 2018 and her brother, John Osborn.
Memorials to Stromsburg United Methodist Church.
Dubas Funeral Home of Osceola and Stromsburg has been entrusted with arrangements. dubasfuneralhome.com