Dr. Boyd E. “Doc” Burhoop DVM, 81, of Aurora, formerly of Grand Island, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Westfield Quality Care of Aurora.
The family will celebrate Doc’s life, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Curran Funeral Chapel in Grand Island. The Rev. Adam Snoberger will officiate. The family will greet friends from 10 a.m. until service time. Military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Air Force Honor Team and the United Veterans Honor Guard. Private family inurnment will be in the Central City Cemetery. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. You are welcome to sign Doc’s guest book at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under his obituary.
Doc was born July 27, 1938, at York. He was the son of William Elmer and Dorothy Anne (Snyder) Burhoop. He lived in York before moving at a young age, with his family, to Central City. He graduated from Central City High School in 1955 continuing his education at UNL before entering Kansas State University, College of Veterinary Medicine, where he completed his degree in 1962. He married Jean Ross in September of 1959, they later divorced. He entered the U.S. Air Force on July 19, 1962, serving until his honorable discharge on July 18, 1964, with rank as a Captain. He returned to Central City, later moving to York, where he began his Veterinary practice. In 1984 he moved to Grand Island where he owned and operated his small animal practice, Pet Hospital, until retiring in 2010. He married Beverly “Bev” (Hurst) White on June 21, 1991, in York. They lived in Aurora.
Doc loved his work and genuinely cared for all animals. He was a people person; he could strike up a conversation with anyone and by the conclusion of that conversation you were friends. He was proud of his children and grandchildren. His favorite pastimes as his children were growing up included boating, water sports, snow skiing, and horseback riding. He always had a love for hunting anything with feathers or fur but raised the bar when he started big game hunting with his youngest son 20 years ago. He loved the challenge and managed to score on some of those trips – mountain goat, mountain sheep, elk, and many stories.
He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, a member of the Board of Elders, and a past Chairman of that board, and was active in the Friday morning bible study. He was a life member of NVMA, serving as the District Director of the 5th District in 2000. He was a life member of Sertoma, a member of the Platt-Duetsche Society, Saddle Club, and was a 50-year member of the American Legion.
He will be missed by his wife, Bev White of Aurora; children, Kimberly (Richard) Troia of Omaha, Cynthia (Dr. Thomas) Weber of Omaha, Dr. Curtis (Kimberly) Burhoop of Walton and Dr. Craig (Julie) Burhoop of McCook Lake, S.D.; stepchildren, Lisa (Craig) Stanton of York and Jeremy (Karolyn) White of Raymond; Grandchildren, Sarah, Alex, Thomas and Christian Troia, Michael, Chris (Samantha) and Lauren Weber, Jacob, Noah and Elizabeth Burhoop, Abigail and Isabella Burhoop; step-grandchildren, Tori Stanton, Joey and Jianna White.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sharon Burhoop; brother, Ronald Burhoop; grandson, Brady Burhoop and mother-in-law, Virgie Hurst.
Memorials are suggested to Hamilton Community Foundation or donor’s choice.
