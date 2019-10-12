Dr. Evan Eugene “Gene” Miller, 90 of Grand Island died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the Trinity United Methodist Church. Reverend Kelly Karges will officiate. Military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Army and United Veterans Honor Guard. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Monday in the Greenwood Cemetery at York.
Visitation will be an hour before service time at the church. Memorials are suggested to either Trinity United Methodist Church, the Lions Club or the Salvation Army. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Gene was born Dec.10, 1928, to Evan and Vera (Robertson) Miller. He was raised on the family farm near Benedict, the youngest of three boys. He graduated from Benedict High School class of 1946.
Gene married his wife Phyllis Sjogren in 1955. They celebrated 64 years of marriage this past June. This union was blessed with children, Clark, Lynne and Daniel. To his family, Gene was a loving husband, dad, grandpa and great-papa.
Gene valued education, both for himself and others. He earned his Bachelor’s in Education from York College (1950) and both his Master’s of Education (1957) and Doctorate of Education (1963) from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Gene’s teaching and coaching career began in Genoa in 1950. Gene served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953. After the Korean War, Gene resumed his career as school administrator in Stanton from 1953-58 and Ord from 1958-62. He then served at Grand Island Senior High for 20 years, first as Assistant Principal from 1962-64 and then Principal from 1964-82. Later, he served as the GIPS Community Education Administrator from 1982-91. He also taught post-graduate secondary school administration courses at Kearney State College during the summers for 13 years.
Gene was very active in local, state, and national educational communities and served as an officer on numerous professional boards. Most notably, he was elected by his peers to serve as President of the National Association of Secondary School Principals from 1977-79. A tremendous supporter of school activities, Gene was honored by the Nebraska School Activities Association for 25 years of service in its Representative Assembly.
Gene was also active in the community throughout his life. He was a faithful member of Trinity United Methodist Church, where he sang in the choir. He served on the Salvation Army Board, participated actively in the Lions Club, and for 18 years led local efforts to support the Shrine Circus. Gene enjoyed attending community concerts and local sporting events with family and friends.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Phyllis; children, Clark (Tammy) Miller of Chicago, Lynne Miller of Springfield, Mo. and Daniel (Romana) Miller of Washington, D.C.; grandchildren, Bart (Amy) Miller, Luke (Alyssa) Miller, Leah (Michael) Olivier and Grant Miller and great-grandchildren, Barret, Gunner, Jordyn and Myles.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Evan and Vera and his two brothers, Hollis and Kenneth.
Online condolences may be sent to www.giallfaiths.com .
