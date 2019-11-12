Dr. Lois I. Johnson, 88, of Lincoln, died on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at Gateway Vista in Lincoln.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Nov.15, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Polk, with Pastor Daniel Spearow and Dennis Hanneman officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 14 from 5-7 p.m. at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Polk. Interment will held at the Swede Plain Cemetery near Polk. There will also be a Memorial Service on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Saint Marks Methodist Church in Lincoln with Pastor Dennis Hanneman officiating.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Full details will appear at a later date.
