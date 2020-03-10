Duane Ericksen, age 89, of Lincoln, formerly of Hampton, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at The Windcrest on Van Dorn Assisted Living in Lincoln.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14 at the United Lutheran Church in Hampton. Rev. Miles Ruch will officiate. Inurnment will be in the United Lutheran Cemetery north of Hampton at 10:30 a.m. prior to the service. A family greeting will be from 6 – 8 p.m. Friday, March 13 at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are kindly suggested to the United Lutheran Church or United Lutheran Cemetery Inc. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Duane Ross Ericksen, the son of John and Evangeline ‘Vannie’ (Jones) Ericksen, was born in Aurora on Jan. 8, 1931 and passed away in Lincoln on Feb. 26, 2020, at the age of 89.
He grew up in Hampton and graduated from Hampton High School in 1949. He attended business school in Omaha before returning to work with his Dad at Ericksen Motor Company in Hampton. He was drafted into the U.S. Army on Feb. 13, 1952 and served during the Korean War at Fort Sam Houston in Texas. He was honorably discharged on Feb. 12, 1954. When he returned to Hampton, Duane rejoined his father at Ericksen Sales and Service, Inc. and succeeded him as owner of the business. He later worked for York Equipment Inc. in York until his retirement.
Duane was united in marriage to Marjorie Shafer on Oct. 23, 1955 in Edison. They had four children, Sheri, Gregg, Bruce and Brian.
Duane was a lifelong member of United Lutheran Church where he served in various capacities including on the Church Board and sang in the choir. He was a past member of the Hampton American Legion, Commercial and Community Club, Lions Club, served on the School Board, Cub Scout Leader and was a founding member of the Hampton Development Corporation. He was the Village Clerk of the Village of Hampton for 37 years. His favorite leisure activities were camping, gardening and coin collecting.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Sheri Ericksen; son-in-law, Glen Cox and sister, Marian Bedinger.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Marjorie of Lincoln; three sons, Gregg (Faye) Ericksen of Holdrege, Bruce (Nicole) Ericksen of Ponca and Brian (Nicci) Ericksen of Kansas City, Mo.; nine grandchildren, Grant (Melissa) Ericksen, Becky (Channing) Holbrook, Ben (Savannah) Ericksen, Jessi Ericksen, Rachel Ericksen, Hannah Ericksen, Haley Ericksen, Evan Ericksen, Elizabeth Ericksen and six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Nell Ericksen of Hampton and Dorothy (Mario) Vergas of Scottsdale, Ariz.; brother-in-law Bill Bedinger of Aurora and many other relatives and friends.
