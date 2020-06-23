Duane Ericksen, age 89, of Lincoln, formerly of Hampton, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at The Windcrest Assisted Living in Lincoln.
A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 P.M., Saturday, June 27th at the United Lutheran Church in Hampton along with his wife, Marjorie. Current CDC guidelines will be followed, which is 25% of capacity. The service will be livestreamed on the United Lutheran Church’s Facebook page. Rev. Miles Ruch will officiate. Inurnment will be in United Lutheran Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 3-4 P.M. at the church. Memorials may be to the family to be designated at a later date. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Duane Ross Ericksen, the son of John and Evangeline ‘Vannie’ Josephine (Jones) Ericksen, was born in Aurora, Nebraska on January 8, 1931 and passed away in Lincoln, Nebraska on February 26, 2020, at the age of 89.
He grew up in Hampton and graduated from Hampton High School. Duane worked as a salesman at Ericksen Motor Company in Hampton. He enlisted in the U.S. Army on February 13, 1952 and served during the Korean War at Fort Sam Houston in Texas. He was honorably discharged on February 12, 1954. When he returned to Hampton, Duane became part owner of Ericksen Sales and Service, Inc.
Duane was united in marriage to Marjorie Shafer on October 23, 1955. They had four children.
Duane was a member of United Lutheran Church and Hampton American Legion.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Sheri Ericksen, sister, Marian Bedinger and brother-in-law, Fred Bedinger.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Marjorie of Lincoln; three sons, Gregg (Faye) Ericksen of Holdrege, Bruce (Nicole) Erisksen of Ponca and Brian (Nicci) Ericksen of Kansas City, MO ; 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren n Duane of Hampton; two sisters, Nell Ericksen of Hampton and Dorothy (Mario) Vergas of Scottsdale, Arizona, brother-in-law Bill Bedinger of Aurora and many other relatives and friends.
