Duane R. Legband, age 68 of Benedict, died Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Benedict.
He was born Jan. 1, 1952 at Fremont to Delbert and Leota (Dames) Legband. Duane worked for the City of York for 44 years retiring in 2018 He was an active collector of many things. He loved classic cars, antiques, movies and traveling. He thoroughly loved being with his family and friends.
On Sept. 8, 1984, he was married to Gwen Layton at York.
He is survived by his wife, Gwen of Benedict and his son, Michael Legband also of Benedict. Also surviving is a brother, Kenneth Peterson Jr. of Georgia and two sisters, Mary Thoman of York and Deanna Pedersen of Grand Island. Nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Gail and two sisters, Darlene and Betty.
Memorial services will be conducted at a later date. Duane has been cremated so there will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be directed to his family for later designation. Condolences may be left for his family at www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.