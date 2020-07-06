Dwight “Skeets” A. Duncan, 68, of Columbus died Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
Dwight was born May 9, 1952 to Ernest and Elsie (Tobler) Duncan in Omaha. He graduated from Columbus High School in 1970.
On April 12, 1975 Dwight was united in marriage to Regina (Codr) Duncan at Sacred Heart Church, Cedar Hill. Together they raised eight children. Dwight worked at Cargill, Schuyler for 34 years and then CCC Maintenance and Facilities until his retirement. He was always on the lookout for classic car projects. He passed his love for old cars on to his children.
Dwight is survived by his wife, Regina; children, Brenda (Shawn) Husmann, David (Tony Werkmeister) Duncan, Michelle (Matt) Wurdeman, Mark Duncan, Ryan Duncan, Scott Duncan, Lori (Cody) Engel, Craig (Claire) Duncan; 23 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; brother Mike (Holly) Duncan; sister Irene (Bob Burnham) Duncan; sister-in-law, Amy Duncan; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews.
Dwight was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Elsie Duncan, and brother Patrick Duncan.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m., Monday, also at St. Isidore Church. Please follow current CDC guidelines while attending the visitation and funeral service. Burial will be at the All Saints Cemetery in Columbus.
