Edna E. Friesen, age 89 of Henderson, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at Henderson.
She was born March 8, 1930 at Henderson to Henry A. and Elizabeth (Wieler) Kliewer and was a longtime active member of Bethesda Mennonite Church. On Aug. 28, 1949 she was married to Levi E. Friesen at Henderson. Cooking, baking, crocheting and spending time with her family were favorite pastimes of Edna’s. She was also an avid game player, was a member of the Henderson Homemakers, Women’s Mission Circle and loved to sing in the Chancel Choir.
She is survived by her daughters, Evonne and Earl Ediger and Pam Janzen all of Henderson. Her grandchildren include: Luke and Dawn Ediger of Omaha, Valerie and Andrew Regier of Henderson, Kevin Janzen of Henderson, Kyle and Talia Janzen of Omaha, Carissa and Brad Nietfeldt of Gretna and Carlee and DeAntony Humm of Omaha, and 15 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is her sister, Betty and Richard Day of Omaha and her sister-in-law, Cornelia Kliewer of Aurora.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son Jim; brothers, Henry E. Kliewer and Fred Kliewer and her son-in-law, Gary Janzen.
Graveside services will be held at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at the Bethesda Mennonite Cemetery north east of Henderson to be followed by a memorial service at 10 a.m. at the Bethesda Mennonite Church in Henderson with the Reverend Seth Miller officiating. Visitation will be from 1 - 9 p.m. on Tuesday with her family greeting friends that evening from 7 - 9 p.m. at the mortuary in Henderson. Memorials may be directed to the Legacy Square in Henderson. Online condolences may be left for her family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in Henderson is handling arrangements.
