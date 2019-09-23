Elaine Euchner, 84, of Columbus, died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 at Meridian Gardens in Columbus.
The funeral service will be held on Monday, Sept. 23, at 2:30 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church with Rev. Michael Klatt and Rev. Cory Burma officiating. Private family interment at Calvary Cemetery will be held at a later date. Visitation will be on Sunday, from 4 – 6 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, and continue on Monday from 1:30 p.m. until service time, at the church. A family prayer service will be held at 2:15 p.m. on Monday at the church. Memorials are suggested to the Peace Lutheran Comfort Dog Ministry.
Elaine was born on Oct. 5, 1934, in Colfax County, to Arnold and Millie (Hilbert) Muhle, who farmed between Leigh and Columbus. She was baptized on Oct. 28, 1934, and confirmed on March 21, 1948 at St. John’s Lutheran Church (Shell Creek). Elaine graduated from Kramer High School in 1954. Following graduation, she worked for Ewert Motors and General Telephone in Columbus.
Elaine married Dale Euchner on Sept. 13, 1958, at St. John’s Lutheran Church (Shell Creek). During their marriage she resided in Grinnell, Iowa; Bloomington, Ill.; Stamford, Conn. and Dallas, Texas. Upon her husband’s retirement from GTE (Verizon), she and her family moved to York. During this time, she worked for 10 years as a library aide for the York school system. She and her husband sold their acreage in York in 2013 and moved to Columbus. Dale and Elaine became members of Peace Lutheran Church.
Elaine is survived by her husband, Dale Euchner of Columbus; son, David Euchner of Lincoln; granddaughters, Mykahla, Rebeka and Breanna Euchner of Orlando, Fla.; sisters, Shirley Johannes of Columbus and Joan Zuroski of Omaha; brothers, Arnold Muhle of Columbus and David (Karen) Muhle of Columbus.
Elaine was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Millie Muhle; son, Brian Euchner; daughter, Debra Euchner; brothers, Kenneth (Edna) Muhle and Donald (Ina Mae) Muhle; sister-in-law, Patricia Muhle; brother-in-laws, Clinton Johannes and Edward Zuroski.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.
