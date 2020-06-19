Elaine M. Tonniges, 93, of York, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at York.
She was born June 25, 1926 in Shelby, to Ernest and Mary (Janousek) Coufal. She married Floyd Tonniges on June 14, 1943 at Temple, Texas.
Elaine graduated from Gresham High School in May of 1943 and a week later, at age 16, traveled by bus to Texas to marry Floyd. During the time Floyd served in the Army during World War II, Elaine returned to the Gresham area where she taught in country school.
Floyd and Elaine made their home in Gresham from 1945 until 1961 when they moved to York. Elaine enjoyed a bowling league and attended many tournaments during this time. In 1964, the family moved back to the Gresham area, building a home south of town.
Elaine started working at the Gresham State Bank in 1964 and worked there for 37 years. She never tired of telling the story of the infamous Gresham Bank robbery. She enjoyed her customers and worked until her retirement in 2001. Elaine was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Gresham and the Gresham American Legion Auxiliary.
Elaine moved to Willow Brook Assisted Living in York in 2012 and was very thankful for the compassionate individuals who cared for her.
Elaine was preceded in death by her husband Floyd; her son, Dr. Tom Tonniges; and her daughter, Susie Ocken.
She is survived by her son, Terry (Sherry) Tonniges of Gresham; her daughter-in-law, Jane Tonniges of Omaha; and her son-in-law, Dennis Ocken of Elwood. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Nicci (Mark) Williamson of Gilbert, Ariz., Chad (Joy) Tonniges of Lincoln, Emily Tonniges of Omaha, Chris (Lindsey) Tonniges of Omaha, Betsy (Jesse) Bergman of Lincoln, Amy (Wade) Dunn of Dodge City, Kan., Nick (Kristi) Pieper and Jeff (Kelsey) Pieper all of York; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Saturday, June 20, 2020 at St Peter’s Lutheran Church in Gresham with the Reverend Lee Seetin officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. COVID 19 Funeral Guidelines will be implemented with limited spaced seating and masks encouraged. Visitation will be from 1 – 8 p.m., Friday, at the mortuary in York.
Memorials may be directed to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church.
Condolences may be left for her family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
