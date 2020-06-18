Elaine M. Tonniges, 93, of York, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at York.
Full obituary and service details to follow. Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Saturday, June 20, 2020 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Gresham. Burial will be in the church cemetery. www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
