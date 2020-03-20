Elden Verne Abbott, age 89 of York, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at York.
He was born March 23, 1930 in Broken Bow to Elden Earl and Blanche Elizabeth (Cox) Abbott. Verne attended grade school at the Cracker Box School in Eddyville and North 17 near Lexington. His Junior High years were attended at Sumner with him graduating in 1947 from Overton High School in Overton. The Cracker Box school was called that because it only had two windows and it was as small as a cracker box. On June 11, 1950, he was united in marriage to Phyllis Lindholm and on Jan. 23, 2006 he was married to Barbara Trapp-Barth.
Verne worked for an alfalfa mill in his youth and later as a utility lineman for NPPD retiring after 40 years. He was a member of Benedict United Methodist Church. He loved to be outdoors where he enjoyed hunting, trap shooting, fishing, and camping. He liked to garden and bird watch, loved country music and dancing, and playing cards. Verne always kept busy and was very handy, being able to fix anything.
Verne is survived by his children: Clayton (Patty) Abbott of Kenner, La., Sharon (Steven) Foster of York, Audry Smith of Tekamah, Peggy (Rick) Gay of Castana, Iowa, Sterling (Staci) Abbott of McCool Junction and step-daughter Jaimie Coffey of Geneva. Grandchildren: Amy (Tim) Wanner of Thibodaux, La., Jeffrey (Suzanne) Foster of Juniata, Brett (Jessica) Foster of Gilbert, Ariz., Whitney (Sarah) Smith of Tekamah, Ashley (James) Livengood of Waterloo, Apryl Gay (Gregg Zimmerman) of Lincoln, Daniel (Alesha) Gay of Primghar, Iowa and Devin Gay of Vermillion, S.D.; and step-grandchildren Devin and Levi Coffey both of Geneva and ten great grandchildren.
He is also survived by his sister, Lois (Richard) Gruver of Springfield, Mo.; brother, Lloyd (Bonnie) Abbott of Marquette and sister, Ruth Abbott of Mt. Vernon, Wash. along with many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; both wives; daughter, Shirley Jean; great-grandchildren, Dameion and Sue Ellyn.
Memorial services will be scheduled for a later date in York with inurnment in the Overton Cemetery, Overton. No viewing or visitation. Cremation. Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Assn., Cancer Society, Diabetes Assn., Hearthstone, UMC Benedict, Recharge Lake Assn., Boy Scouts of America. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
