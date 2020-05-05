Ellen Ruth Simmons, age 95 of Henderson, died Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Henderson.
She was born Nov. 7, 1924 to Anton and Clara (Korbelik) Rohla in Geneva. On Jan, 27, 1950, Ruth was united in marriage to Paul Simmons in York.
Ruth was a waitress for many years, but was also a homemaker on the farm. She was a member of the Bradshaw United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday School. She was a member of the Bradshaw VFW Legion Post 1450 Auxiliary, a member of the York DOES, and had been a 4-H Leader. Ruth enjoyed gardening and landscaping and loved to visit with friends and neighbors.
Ruth is survived by her daughter, Mona Peterson of York; sister, Marian Hardy of Peralta, N.M. and nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul; daughter, Mila; son-in-law, Merle Peterson; brother, David (Diane) Rohla and brother-in-law, Paul Hardy.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the Bradshaw United Methodist Church with the Reverend Michelle Reed officiating. Burial will follow at Plainfield Cemetery, Bradshaw.
Due to the COVID-19 situation, Ruth’s funeral service will be limited to relatives and very close friends. Masks will be required per church guidelines. COVID-19 Funeral Guidelines will be implemented with limited spaced seating. Ruth’s service will also be webcasted live on the Bradshaw United Methodist Facebook page.Visitation will be from 5 – 8 p.m. on Monday and 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the mortuary. Memorials may be directed to the church or the Plainfield Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.