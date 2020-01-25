Ervin Donald Kuhn, age 90 of Waco, NE, died Friday January 24, 2020 at York, NE.
He was born on January 15, 1930 in xMilford, NE to Carl and Lylia (Nelson). Don served his country as a member of the United States Army from November 3, 1954 to October 3, 1956. He was a life-long hog farmer. On March 5, 1971, Don was united in marriage to Ann Eklund at Seward, NE. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Waco. Don enjoyed woodworking, fishing, bird watching, and his cats. He also grew the best watermelons and fruit trees.
Don is survived by his step daughters Deb Osentowski of Lincoln, NE and Jan (Dallas) Haynes of Burwell, NE; step grandchildren: Russ Osentowski of Lincoln, Crystal Walker of Omaha, NE, Josh (Blair) Haynes of Hordville, NE, Kiley (Tyler) Kapple of Lincoln, NE, Abby (Andrew) Redfield of Utica, NE, Connor Wiese of Waco, NE, and Noah Wiese of Beaver Crossing, NE; six step great grandchildren, and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and step son Eugene Wiese.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 am, Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church, Waco with the Reverend Matthew Mau officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Waco. Visitation will be held on Monday from 1-8pm, with his family greeting friends that evening from 6-7:30 pm, all at the mortuary. Memorials may be directed to the church. Condolences may be left for his family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
