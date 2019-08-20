Esther S. Ediger, age 96, of Hampton, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Westfield Quality Care in Aurora.
She was born Oct. 1, 1922 in rural Henderson to Abraham and Agnes (Kliewer) Goossen. On July 8, 1945 she was married to Edward Ediger at the Henderson M.B. Church.
Esther was an active, lifetime member of the Henderson M.B. church and served in various areas of ministry within the church and community. She enjoyed playing the piano, gardening, quilting, baking, reading, and especially loved spending time with her family. She also had the gift of hospitality – in everything demonstrating her servant’s heart.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Ivan (Nancy) Ediger of Lincoln, Donna (Dave) Dreblow of Bloomington, Minn., Ruth (Mike) Peters of Hampton and Dewayne (Chris) Ediger of Peachtree City, Ga.; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Lucille Goossen, Darlene Goossen and Hulda Goossen, and other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; four brothers; one sister and a daughter-in-law.
A memorial service is scheduled for 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at the Henderson M.B. Church with Pastors Luke Haidle and J. Epp officiating, immediately followed by a luncheon at the church. Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the M.B. Cemetery, located northwest of Henderson.
Open visitation will be from 1 - 9 p.m. on Thursday, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Friday, with her family present from 7 – 9 p.m. on Friday evening at Metz Mortuary in Henderson. Memorials may be directed to the M.B. Missions. Condolences may be left for her family at www.metzmortuary.com.
