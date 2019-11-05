Eugene Ewald Klingsporn, 90, passed away quietly at home in York on Nov. 2, 2019.
He was born to Ewald B. Klingsporn and Sophie (Nierman) Klingsporn, May 7, 1929 in Polk County. He received his primary education in country schools and graduated from Polk High School in 1948.
After several years of farming with his father, he was drafted into the U S Army in June of 1957. After finishing basic training in Fort Riley, Kan., he was sent to Japan for additional training with the 45th Division. Afterwards the entire 45th Division was mobilized and sent to Korea to assist with the war effort where Gene served 13 months on the front lines.
After he was discharged, he farmed for a number of years at Polk.
On July 31, 1965 he married Lois Gowan Streeton at Arvada, Colorado. To this union one child was born, Tyler Lee Klingsporn in 1967.
Gene was involved the rest of his life in real estate, buying, selling, updating and renting houses and apartments. During the 50 54 years he lived in York, he owned two laundromats, and renovated fifty homes and many apartments.
He was an avid weight-trainer and interested in body building in his youth. He enjoyed many sports events and loved traveling and going to the horse races.
Survivors include his wife, Lois; son, Tyler of Denver; step-son, Anthony Streeton and friend, Vicki Burhnam of Lincoln; two nephew/sons, Robert Sargent, (Deb) of Scottsbluff, Robin Sargent of Lincoln; brother, Larry (Maxine) of Marquette; grandchildren, Kelli (Duane) Hawkins of Sidney; Brandt (Stephenie) Sargent of Omaha; Tolen McGregor of Seattle. He is also survived by five great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Judith Zuver (Virgil) Elsberry of Rushville; brother-in-law, David (Linda) Gowan of Portland Ore. and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding him in death were his parents; a brother and wife, James (Arlene) Klingsporn of Wichita, Kan.; a sister, Elaine Sargent of Omaha; two nieces, Vicki Sargent of Omaha and Sonja Foster of Wichita; a nephew, Russell Klingsporn of Wichita.
There are no services scheduled at this time. There will be no viewing or visitation as it was Gene’s wish to be cremated. Memorial funds will be gifted to the York Foundation.
Memorial funds will be gifted to the York Foundation.
