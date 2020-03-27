Evelyn Irene Slaughter, 100, of O’Neill, passed away on March 24, 2020 in O’Neill.
She was born on July 20, 1919 to Henry and Mary (Steinhauser) Schmuecker in Stuart.
Evelyn moved to York in 1963. Shortly afterward she took a job with C, R & Q Railroad as a relief worker for employees on vacation and sick leave. For some time, she was on the Mobile Unit out of Superior. She retired in 1982 from Shickley. Evelyn married Eugene L. Slaughter on April 21, 1952 at Lincoln. After his death she continued to live in York until moving to O’Neill due to her health.
She belonged to the American Legion Auxiliary and the V.F.W. Post #1609 and the T.P.A.
Evelyn is survived by her nieces, nephews, cousins, brother-in-law and many good friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Mary; her husband, Eugene on Jan. 19, 2002; her brothers, Joseph and Edward; infant sister, Madonna and sister, Ida Smith.
A private family mass and Rosary will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 28 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Superior with Father Ferdinand Boehme officiating. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Superior. Memorials may be directed to St. Joseph Catholic School in Atkinson. Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior is in charge of arrangements. We ask that people comply with the CDC and State of Nebraska’s suggestions of limiting the size of gatherings to 10.
