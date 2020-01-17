Fern Bernadella “Berna” Clark, 91, passed away Monday night, Jan. 13, 2020 at York.
Berna was born Dec. 22, 1928 in Fayetteville, Ark. to Arthur Atchley and Chelsea Pearl (Hoskins) Welborn. She was married to Roger L. Clark Dec. 27, 1953 in Springfield, Mo. She was an animal lover and had many pets throughout her life. She enjoyed family vacations, especially those to Arkansas where she could visit her extended family.
She is survived by one sister, Ollie Andrews and her husband, Joseph of Enterprise, Ala.; her sons, Jim Clark of Flagstaff, Ariz. and Tom Clark and wife Jane of Kalispell, Mont. and one granddaughter, Lauren Clark of Vancouver, B.C.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Daniel L. Clark; brothers, Henry, Tom and Jess; sisters, Edna Threet and Betty Deen and a pair of twin siblings who died in infancy.
Private family graveside services. No viewing or visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to York Adopt-A-Pet.
Condolences may be left for her family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
