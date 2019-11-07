Frances Elaine Tonniges, age 96 of Stromsburg, NE died Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Stromsburg.
She was born October 26, 1923 at rural Polk, NE to Fred and Frances Belle (Bittinger) Shockey. Frances graduated from Stromsburg High School in 1942 and then attended college. She was united in marriage to Virgil Richard Tonniges on August 8, 1948 at Arborville, Polk County.
Frances taught school in rural Stromsburg and later was a nurse’s aide until her retirement. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Polk where she was active in women’s group. She also enjoyed going to the Senior Center in Polk, crocheting, playing 6-point pitch, gardening (growing flowers and vegetables), and volunteering for the Election Board at Bradshaw over the years. Most of all, she loved her family and spending time with them.
She is survived by her sons Duane Tonniges of Polk, Daryl Tonniges of Bradshaw, Brian (Kim) Tonniges of York, daughter Cheryl (Dwight) Blasé of Grand Island, daughter-in-law Cindy Tonniges of Doniphan, thirteen grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, brother-in-law Dale (Harriett) Tonniges of Staplehurst, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and son Allen.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 AM, Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Polk. Burial will follow at Arborville Cemetery, Polk. Memorials may be directed to the family, Midwest Covenant Home in Stromsburg, Trinity Lutheran Church, or Polk Fire and Rescue. Visitation will be held from 1-8pm Friday, with family greeting friends from 6-8pm at the mortuary in York.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.