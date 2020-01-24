Francis Lile Holland was born in Bremerton, Wash. on March, 14, 1947, and passed on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at York.
He was 72 years, 10 months, and 11 days old.
Lile was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil Rhodes and Elsie Lile Holland; a son, William Lile Holland; three half-sisters, Margret Alice Holmes, Jemone White and Geree George and one half-brother, Joe Holland.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia Anne Holland; a son, John Holland of Tulsa, Okla.; daughters Pauline Stahl and Crystal Tucker of Bremerton, Wash. and two step-daughters, Cheryl Mogul and Kim VanEsch both of York; fifteen grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and two half -brothers Sterling Holland of Texas and Mike Holland of Washington.
Lile graduated from Central Washington University with a BA in Education and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas with an M. A. in Education Administration.
Lile served in the Air Force from 1968 – 69, spending the time at Westover AFB in Mass.
After working for seven years as a teacher in Las Vegas, moved to Dallas, Texas; then to Lubbock, Texas; Corpus Christi, Texas; Birmingham, Ala. and Washington D.C. before returning to Bremerton, Wash. Lile worked as a teacher and Executive Director for Alternative Education for 27 years before retiring in 2014.
From 1992-1994 Lile was listed in “Who’s Who in Public Speaking” by the National Speakers Association. His most popular speeches were “My Mind Says 25, My Body Says 45”, and “I Am Not Over-weight, I Am Just Too Short”
Lile loved to play golf. He was a member of the York Country Club and played with a gang of “old guys” as often as possible. But his greatest joy came from teaching. Golf, history, math, he just loved to see young and old alike learn new skills and hone their talents. Fondest memories center around playing golf with his sons and grandchildren. He was proudest when they beat him, at golf, chess, or any other activity.
Lile was an active member of the Church of Christ in Port Orchard, Wash. and the East Hill church in York. He loved teaching classes and sharing his love for Christ.
Memorial services are scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at East Hill Church of Christ, York. Private family inurnment. Cremation. No viewing or visitation. Memorials may be directed to the church or York Country Club Youth Golf Program.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.