Frank “Butch” Bedient, age 78, of Grand Rapids, Minn. passed away peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth, Minn., with family surrounding him.
Butch will be remembered as a loving and deeply loved husband, dad, grandpa, brother and uncle. Family was first for him and he had many friends. His humor and hugs will be missed, as well as his peanut brittle. Every year he would give as many bags of his homemade peanut brittle as he could make. Last year he made 1500 bags! He was known as “that peanut brittle guy”!
Butch was born in 1941 in York to Glenn and Marjorie Bedient. He grew up and attended school in York. After graduating from high school, he served in the U.S. Army for six years. Butch was united in marriage to Nancy Haberman on Oct. 9, 1965 in York. Butch and Nancy lived in Nebraska, Iowa, Indiana and Kinston, N.C. Butch owned and operated the Big Blue Farm and Home Store in Kinston, N.C. Butch was united in marriage to Diane Elfmann on March 3, 1994 in Kinston, N.C. After his retirement in 2007, Butch and Diane moved to Grand Rapids, Minn. where they lived on Deer Lake.
Butch enjoyed golfing, bowling, volunteering at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital and delivering groceries for Cub Foods.
He is preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Nancy in 1992; brother, Dick (Kathleen “Kappy”) Bedient; sisters, Jean Moline, Maribel “Febe” (Ralph Huston) and Phyllis Bedient; niece, Glenda Hauser and great nephew, LCpl Hunter Hogan.
Butch is survived by his wife of 25 years, Diane; daughters, Holly Walsh and Liza Wishard; sister, Betty (James) Hogan; brother-in-law, Roger Moline; sister-in-law, Heather (Steve) Schnitzer; grandchildren, Taylor Walsh, Lily and Jean-Luc Wishard and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at 12 p.m. at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, Cohasset, Minn. followed by the 1 p.m. Memorial Service. Fr. Jerry Weiss will officiate.
A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in York. Inurnment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Cremation, no viewing or visitation.
Condolences may be left for his family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.