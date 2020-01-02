Frank Thomas Kodera, age 95 of Hebron, formerly of York, died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at his home.
He was born on Oct. 6, 1924 in Omaha to Frank J. and Matilda (Hamtak) Kodera. Frank served his country as a member of the United States Army during WWII. On Oct. 30, 1948, he was united in marriage to Betty Olsen at Omaha.
He is survived by his wife, Betty of Hebron; son, Thomas L. (Shirley) Kodera of Kansas City, Mo.; daughter, Susan J. (Robert) Helm of Buckeye, Ariz.; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Richard Lee Marshall and sister, Ann (Tony) Sum.
Graveside services with military honors will be held at a later date this spring in Greenwood Cemetery in York. Cremation. No viewing or visitation. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
