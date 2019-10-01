Gary L. Wiemer, age 78 of York, died Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Central City.
He was born Jan. 6, 1941 to Ralph Garhard and Bernice Doris (Hoffman) Wiemer in Mitchell.
During his working career, Gary worked at a lumberyard as a yardman. He was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York. Gary was a family man and loved spending time with his grandkids, especially teaching them how to fish and camp.
He is survived by his wife, Lois of York; daughter, Susan Stuhr of York; sister, Elsie Ramsey of Annapolis, Md.; brothers, Leon Wiemer of York, Bob Wiemer of Lincoln, and Jerry (Judy) Wiemer of York; nine grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Ron and Tom Renquist; granddaughter, Angela; brothers, Bill, Randy and Danny; brother-in-law, Don Ramsey, and sisters-in-law, Janice and Sharon.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at Metz Chapel. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Benedict. Memorials may be directed to donor’s choice. Visitation will be from 1 - 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the mortuary.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.