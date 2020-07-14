Greg Elkins 64, of Scottsdale Ariz., died Friday, July 10, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
Gregory Lynn Elkins was born Nov.12, 1955 in West Point to Harold and Marilyn (Galbraith) Elkins. He graduated from York High School in 1974 and UNL-Lincoln in 1978. He earned the rank of Eagle Scout. On April 4, 1981 he was united in marriage to Leann Anderson in Blair.
Greg joined D.R. Anderson Construction as Superintendent in 1978, becoming President in 1990. He took pride in the company and many projects over the years. His greatest joy came from his children and grandchildren. He was also passionate about the Huskers, Cubs Baseball, golf, music and traveling. The family loved their time spent in Hilton Head, S.C., which will be his final resting place.
Greg is survived by wife, Leann; children and grandchildren: son Jeff (Alison) Elkins, Nina and Ava of Phoenix, Ariz.; son, Dan (Amanda) Elkins, Maddox and Houston of Decatur, Ala.; daughter, Jenny (Josh) Cepek, Lelia and Cash of Elkhorn; daughter, Nicky (Jeremy) Retzlaff, Guhner and Miranda of Omaha; mother, Marilyn Elkins of York; brother, Jay (Sunny) Elkins of Austin, Texas; sister, Kimm (Steve) Klute of Bradshaw; sister, Gay (Gary) Stover of Columbus; many nieces, nephews and friends.
Greg was preceded in death by father, Harold Elkins in 1999 and in-laws D.R. and Margaret Anderson.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Ivy Brain Tumor Center in Greg’s name. Hansen Mortuaries in Scottsdale are in charge of arrangements.
