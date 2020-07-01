Harold “Punky” E. Hiett, age 77 of York, died Sunday, June 28, 2020 at York.
He was born Jan. 21, 1943 in York to Ivan Charles and Genevieve (Cartwright) Hiett. On Dec. 5, 1961, he was united in marriage to Sharon R. Lansden and they were blessed with six children. Harold had worked for Sunflower Carriers, Kroy Industries and Pioneer. He enjoyed golfing, horse racing, playing pool and pitch, fixing lawn mowers, and watching football.
He is survived by his children, Kimberly (Kevin) Stephens, Deborah (Michael) Hinz, Christine Cobb all of York, Anthony (Linda) Hiett of Bradshaw, Cynthia (James) Blundell of Benedict and daughter-in-law, Patricia Payton of Superior. His grandchildren include: Matthew (Joslyn), Joshua (Laura) and Sarah Stephens; Lindsay (Gregg) Heiden; Steven Hinz and Taylor (Heath) Maurer; Ashley, Logan, Brianna and Tory Cobb; Christina (Joseph) Nielsen; Hannah and Anthony “T.J.” Hiett; Timothy (Branda) Blundell and Shanon (Devin) Koranda; Zeth (Amanda) Payton and Thomas Eagle. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren Kinsley and Kelan Stephens, Madelyn and Kendall Heiden, Oakley Cobb and Carter Sperling, Adrian and Addyson Nielsen, Makenzie, Easton, and Trevin Koranda, and Haylee, Morgan, Shelby, and Easton Payton. He is also survived by sister-in-law, Janice Thompson of Benedict; brother-in-law, John Bachelor of York; five nieces; three nephews and a host of extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son, Galen; grandson, Curtis Payton; brother, Gary “Buzz” (Sharon) Hiett; sister, Wilma Bachelor; brothers-in-law, Ivan Lansden and James Thompson and a sister in infancy.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Metz Chapel. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, York. Due to the COVID-19, Harold’s funeral service will be limited to relatives and very close friends. COVID-19 Funeral Guidelines will be implemented with limited spaced seating and masks encouraged.
Harold’s service will also be webcasted live on Metz Mortuary’s Facebook page.
Visitation will be on Wednesday from 1 – 8 p.m. at the mortuary and masks encouraged.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
