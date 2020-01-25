Henry A. Sanders, 78, of York, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 in Lincoln.
He was born Jan. 20, 1942 in Granite City, Illinois to Clyde R. and Hazel C (Paris) Sanders. On Jan. 23, 1966, Henry was united in marriage to Judy Staley in Sterling, Illinois.
Henry worked as a truck driver for Champion Homes and Sunflower Carriers. He was a member of the Eagles Club, Booster Club, both in Illinois. Henry enjoyed fishing, camping, he loved animals, and enjoyed taking time to help his neighbors.
Henry is survived by his wife, Judy of York; son, Butch (Lisa) Sanders; grandson, Trevor (Kira) Sanders; and his great-granddaughter, Freya Marie Sanders, all of York.
He is preceded in death by his parents, step-father Frank Duncan, and seven brothers.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at the Metz Chapel in York. Interment will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery in York. Visitation will be held from 1-8 p.m., Monday with his family greeting friends from 6:30-7:30 p.m., later that same evening at the mortuary.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.