Irene E. Utecht, 92, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings, NE.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 31, at Zion Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Paul Warneke officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery, Hastings. Visitation will be Thursday, January 30, from 5-7 p.m. with family present at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Zion Lutheran Church. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Irene was born on January 5, 1928, to John and Clara (Gaukel) Knipfel in York. Irene was raised in the York area and graduated from York High School. After she moved to Hastings, she worked for the LT&T Telephone Company. She married Duane Utecht on February 24, 1952, in Hastings. They farmed near Glenvil where she was a homemaker. Duane preceded her in death on October 6, 2005. Irene was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and Zion’s Ladies Aid in Hastings.
Irene was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Duane Utecht; brothers, Carl and Robert; sister, Vera McLain; and sister-in-law, June Knipfel.
Survivors include her children and their spouses: Michael and Jan Utecht of Hastings, Kathryn and Roger Schouten of Rifle, Colo., Mark and Marsha Utecht of Juniata, Karen and Ken Shuck of Edgar; grandchildren, their spouses and families, Tanya and Derek Wayne, Paxton, Jordyn and Christian of Overland Park, Kan., Kalin Utecht of Lincoln, Alijah Utecht, Norah Foster and Kyle Foster of Lincoln, Daniel Schouten of Rifle, Colo.; sister, Ruth Harrison of York; sister-in-law, Jackie Green of Hastings; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
