Ivan “Tux” Tuxhorn, 71, took his final breath surrounded by family in Grand Island on Oct. 4, 2019.
Ivan was born on Sept.13, 1948, in Humboldt, the only child to Herbert and Verna Tuxhorn. He was baptized, confirmed and raised in the St. James Lutheran Church. Ivan attended Johnson Public School and later received his Bachelor of Arts in Education from Peru State College.
Tux accepted his first teaching job with McCool Junction Public School and it was there that he met the love of his life. Ivan and Cynthia (Fitzgerald) Tuxhorn were united in marriage on Aug. 18, 1973, in Exeter. Tux and Cindy were blessed with three children: Joel, Christi and Derek. After a 10-year teaching and coaching career, Tux spent his last 26 years of employment with Real Cattle Co.
Tux was an avid sports fan and you could always find him in the stands on game night supporting his kids and the Mustangs. He also loved agriculture, livestock and usually had cattle of his own to tend to. Most of all Tux loved spending time with family and friends and he could often be found spoiling his grandkids: Katanah, Jorden and Addyson.
Tux is survived by his wife of 46 years, Cindy; three children, Joel (Shana) Tuxhorn, Christi Tuxhorn and Derek (Deidre) Tuxhorn all of Grand Island; three grandchildren, Katanah, Jorden and Addyson Tuxhorn all of Grand Island; sister-in-law, Charice Fitzgerald; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Randy and Shelly Hellbusch all of Friend; special family friends, Travis Fairbanks, Molly Reuland and a host of other family and friends.
Ivan was preceded in death by his parents.
The Tuxhorn family invites you to join them for a Celebration of Life gathering at Kerry’s Restaurant in McCool Jct. on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, from 5 - 8 p.m.
Condolences may be left at www.suttonmemorial.com.
