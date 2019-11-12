Jack Belles, age 60, of York, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Bryan/LGH East Medical Center in Lincoln.
Memorial Services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 14 at the Chapel of Higby-McQuiston Mortuary in Aurora. Rev. Greg Reed will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date. No Visitation. Memorials may be made in care of the family to designate at a later date. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Jack Jay Belles, Sr. the son of Arthur Jay and Violet May (Brooks) Belles, was born in Grant, Mich. on Dec. 20, 1958 and passed away in Lincoln on Nov. 8, 2019, at the age of 60.
Jack grew up in Wisconsin and attended Montello High School. He served in the U.S. Marines for a short time before he was injured and was honorably discharged.
Jack married Brenda Aitken and they had three children: Melissa, Jack, Jr. and Christopher.
Jack moved to Washington, then lived in California for a short time before moving back to Aurora in 1992 to be closer to family. Jack and Robin Haack actually met in 1983 but did not get together until 1992 and were married on Aug.17, 2001. They have lived many places but had settled in the York area for the last 20 years.
Jack enjoyed life. He loved having coffee and visiting with anyone and everyone. Jack enjoyed working on engines and fixing cars in his backyard. He was a handyman, they said, ‘he was a jack of all trades and master of none.’ Most importantly Jack loved his family. He loved spoiling his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Danny Belles.
Those who remain to cherish his memory are his wife, Robin of York; Jack’s three children, Melissa, Jack, Jr. and Christopher; Robin’s three children, Amanda (RJ) Barber of Bellevue, Theresa Haack and Chris Frink of York and Steven Haack of York; 14 grandchildren, Jackson, Zoey, Richard, Joslyn, Carter, Henry, Isaiah, Erin, Jacob, Kylee, Kelsey, Karlie, Aubrey and Paislee; four sisters, Linda (Joaquin) Velez of Highlands, Texas, Laura Duesterhoeft and Chuck Schroeder of Osh Kosh, Wis., Sue (Rolf) Schwenzig of Osh Kosh, Wis. and Sharon (Hugh) Herrick of International Falls, Minn.; mother of his children, Brenda Belles and many nieces, nephews, cousins, family members and special friends – Jimmy and Brenda Bailey.
