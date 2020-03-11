Jalyn Todd Caldwell, 65, of Salina, Kan., passed away on March 8, 2020.
He was born on May 16, 1954 in Smith Center, Kan.
Survivors include his son, Jared Todd of Buena Vista, Colo.; daughter, Melissa Boye of Colorado Springs, Colo.; brother, Aaron Caldwell of Lincoln and six grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Keith and Donna (Gregory) Caldwell.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Grace Brethren Church in Portis, Kan. with burial taking place at the Osborne Cemetery in Osborne, Kan. Visitation will take place one hour before services at the church. Memorials may be directed to the Jalyn Todd Memorial Fund c/o Clark-Gashaw Mortuary. Clark-Gashaw Mortuary, 238 N. 1st St., Osborne, KS, 67473 are in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be left at www.clarkhashawfh.com.
