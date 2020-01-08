James Walter Michael Nichols, age 2 months of Waco, died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at York.
He was born Oct. 17, 2019 at York to Michael Hodgson and Haylea Nichols and was a member of St Paul Lutheran Church at Utica. James will be missed dearly by his family as he was a smart little man and was considered a blessing every day.
He is survived by his parents Haylea Nichols of Waco and Michael Hodgson of Utica; two brothers: Kyle and Elijah Nichols of Waco; grandparents: Alex (Genni) Lekai of Waco, Heidi Hight of Utica, Brian Hodgson of Plainview, Jai Beitler of North Platte; great-grandparents: Don (Cheri) Schlueter of Waco, Lyle (Madeline) Hight of York and Alex (Linda) Lekai of Denton; aunts and uncles include: Janet Hodgson of Phoenix, Ariz., Alli Nichols, Josh Nichols, Lydia Nichols, Julie Nichols, Alexis Fimple, Alicia Ortiz, Damian Fielder, Nathaniel Fielder, Adrianna Hight, Taylor Golden and Landen Golden.
He was preceded in death by his great-great-grandparents, Jim and Connie Herfkens and great uncles, Steve Herfkens and Dennis Dale Nichols.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Utica with the Reverend Jon Dunbar officiating. Burial will be in the Waco Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday afternoon from 1 - 8 p.m., with his family greeting friends from 6 - 8 p.m., that same evening at the mortuary in York. Memorials may be directed to his family for later designation.
Condolences may be left for his family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.