Funeral services were held for James R. Geiger on Monday, Jan. 27, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church in Omaha. Interment will be Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 11 a.m., at Resurrection Cemetery in Omaha with full military honors.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Magdalene Geiger; his brother, Jerome; and his sister, Judy.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn; children, Jennifer Angland (Chris), Greg (Danielle) and Stephanie McKenna (Matthew); grandchildren, Hannah, Brayden, Clayton, Nicholas, Celia, Jackson, Grace, Lavery and Kendall; nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Heafey Hoffmann Dworak & Cutler Mortuaries in Omaha.
