James “Travis” Hoover, 52 of Lincoln passed away Feb. 20, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital surrounded by family and friends.
Travis was born in York where he went to school. Later moving to Lincoln where he worked at Cappy’s Bar and Grill.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Wanda and Jim Hoover of York; his brother, Dallas (Kris) Hoover of Lincoln; his niece, Kira Beth Hoover of Plattsmouth; his son, Gage and daughter, Te’a Hoover both of Lincoln; grandchildren, Ruby Moon and Victor Graves of Lincoln; Diane Ratzlaff (mother of his children); uncle Bob (Deb) Orlando of Bradshaw; aunt Julie (Tom) Erickson of Wahoo; uncle Jerry (Vanessa) of Archie, Mo. and cousins, great aunts, uncles and friends.
Also as Travis called them “MY BOYS” who brought him so much JOY and LOVE.
Travis was preceded in death by his grandparents Sal and Yvonne Orlando and Anna and Delmar Hoover; his uncle, Dave Claussen and cousins Danny Hoover and Kent Cohagen.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Batherus, Maser & Love, 4040 A St., Lincoln. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 8 from 3 – 5 p.m.
