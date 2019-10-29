Janet Lee Leitschuck Gartner, age 85, of York, died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 in Stromsburg.
She was born Jan. 22, 1934 in Pawnee City to LaVerne and Doris O. (Bennett) Leitschuck.
Janet graduated from Burchard High School and also completed business school at Wichita Business College. On Aug. 17, 1952 she married her high school sweetheart Otis Gartner while he was home on leave from the Army. To this union three children were born: Fred, Shirley and David.
Otis and Janet owned and operated the Cedar Motel in Randolph and the Staehr Motel in York. Upon selling the Staehr Motel they purchased a house in York. Following Otis’s death in 1991, Janet continued to live in York until 2010 when she moved to Stromsburg where she resided until her death.
Janet enjoyed going to Raindance Park in Apache Junction, Ariz. in the winter to be a “Snow Bird” for many years following Otis’s death. She was very active in all the park activities.
She is survived by her children, Fred (Sheryl) Gartner of Lincoln, Shirley (Steve) Lindquist of Stromsburg and Dave (Pat) Gartner of York; 13 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and cousins Carol and Bob Barcomb of Belton, Mo. and longtime best friend Donna Dike of Colorado Springs, Colo.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m., Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at the Metz Chapel, York. Private family interment. Visitation will be held from 1 – 8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 31 at the mortuary in York. The family will greet friends one hour prior to services on Friday. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
