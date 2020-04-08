Janet Marilyn (Judy) Schlegelmilch was born on Oct. 23, 1932 at Cordova to Virgil and Lena (Hansen) Judy.
She was a graduate of Cordova High School. Janet passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at York.
Janet and Robert Herbert Schlegelmilch were united in marriage on Dec. 10, 1952 at Cordova. The couple had three children: sons, Jay and Kim and daughter, Amy.
Janet (Jan) and her husband Robert (Rob) farmed in the York area for many years. She kept a beautiful home and wore many hats on the farm … from trucking corn to the elevator and moving pipe, to keeping books and raising chickens.
Jan, or Grandma Jan as she was also known, baked delicious custard pie, which was a favorite of her family. She was a devoted daughter to her parents and loved seeing her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
After farming, Jan and Rob managed Three Lakes Resort in Minnesota. This time was very special to the couple as they made many life-long friends there. Janet was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York. Her faith was a guiding factor in her life. She was a past member of Emmanuel Lutheran LWML.
Jan is survived by her sons, Jay (Marcia) Schlegelmilch of York and Kim (Cindy) Schlegelmilch of Omaha. Grandchildren: Jamie (Jessica) Schlegelmilch of Kearney, Linsey (Matt) Carsey of Omaha, Joel (Danelle) Schlegelmilch of Omaha, Kyle (Stephanie) Schlegelmilch of Elk Horn, Iowa. Ten great-grandchildren: Benjamin Thomas and Marjory Lee Alger of DeWitt, Iowa; Lena Kaye, Parker Jay and Jack Haley Schlegelmilch of Kearney; Anna Judy Carsey of Omaha; Sloane Heidi and August Robert Schlegelmilch of Omaha and Kinsey and Kimber Schlegelmilch of Elk Horn, Iowa.
Preceding her in death were her parents; infant daughter, Sue; husband, Rob; daughter, Amy; granddaughter, Heidi Schlegelmilch Alger and her sister, Patricia Hughes.
No Visitation or viewing. Due to current circumstances, a private graveside service will be held for immediate family only. Memorials to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 806 N Beaver Ave., York, NE 68467 or The Bridge Behavioral Health Alcohol and Drug Rehabilitation Center, 712 K St. Lincoln, NE 68508.
Online condolences may be sent to her family at www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
