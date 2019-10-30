Janice Marie Stuhr, age 68, of Waco, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 in Lincoln.
She was born April 16, 1951 to Bud and Phyllis (Kyle) Wratten in Minden. She graduated from Centennial High School and attended the Lincoln School of Cosmetology. On Jan. 24, 1970 she married Ken Stuhr in Waco. From this union three children were born: Scott, Autumn and Travis. Jan was a wonderful, hardworking, farm wife and mother. In 1983 she started working at the York County Sherriff’s office as a dispatcher and an E-911 children’s program educator. She retired as dispatch supervisor in 2018 after 35 years of dedicated and honorable service where she helped save countless lives.
Jan’s life revolved around her family. She enjoyed hosting and caring for her family in her home, celebrating holidays, and having slumber parties with her granddaughters. She was a talented painter and enjoyed art of all kinds. Jan’s pies, homemade chicken and noodles, chocolate chip cookies, and cinnamon rolls were cherished by her family and will be missed. Her love for family, wonderful silly games with the ever-changing rules, the realization that if Nana is cold, then everyone is cold (No Questions Asked) will always remain in our hearts. Her purposefulness to tradition will be talked about for years and passed down to generations.
She is survived by her husband, Ken of Waco; son, Scott (Tammy) Stuhr of Central City; daughter, Autumn (Kip) Reeves of Brownville; son, Travis (fiancé Lisa) Stuhr of York; three granddaughters who were her pride and joy, McKinsie (Cameron) Radley, Katie (Kyle) Wageli and Sydnie Reeves and one great-grandson, McKoy Wageli who captured her heart. She is also survived by her siblings, Don (Patricia) Wratten of Fredricksburg, Texas, Joann “Sis” (Jim) Soucek of Hastings, Butch (Vicki) Wratten of Kimberling City, Mo., Ron “Dude” Wratten of Collinsville, Okla. and Cal (Donna) Wratten of Grand Island; Roger Stuhr, Ron (Alice) Stuhr and Lloyd Stuhr, along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law, Reiny and Ella Stuhr; sisters-in-law, Linda Stuhr, June Wratten and Twila Stuhr; nephews, Tim and Jeff Soucek, and niece, Holly Soucek.
Memorial services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at the Metz Chapel, York. Private family inurnment will be held at a later date. There is no viewing or visitation as it was Jan’s wishes to be cremated. It is the family’s wishes that in lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed to the Nebraska Patriot Guard Riders and to the Hope Crisis Center.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.