Jay Douglas Peterson, age 63 of Marquette, formerly of Stromsburg, passed away April 9, 2020 at his home in Marquette after battling ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease since November 2017.
Jay’s wishes were to be cremated so there will be no viewing or visitation. A memorial service will be held at the Stromsburg Baptist Church at later date once the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions are lifted. Inurnment will be in the Stromsburg Cemetery.
Jay was born Jan. 6, 1957 to Donald Lee and Ruth Ann (Sterup) Peterson in Stromsburg. He attended Stromsburg schools, graduating in 1975.
After graduating from high school, Jay began farming and retired due to his health after harvest 2017. Over the years, during the winter months he worked several jobs including Twin Lumber and Anderson Drywall.
On Dec. 22, 1990 he was united in marriage to Jacqueline ‘Jacki’ Ray Johnston at the Stromsburg Baptist Church.
He was a member of the Stromsburg Baptist Church, served as Deacon, Trustee, HIS Kids teacher and nursery attendant.
He enjoyed carpentry, 4-wheeling, dancing, class reunions, coffee shops, family gatherings, life on the lake and traveling.
Survivors include his wife, Jacki of Marquette; three children, Clint (Kerry) Peterson of York, Martina (Todd) Niemeyer of Papillion and Clay (Morgan) Peterson of Stromsburg; nine grandchildren; mother, Ruth Ann Peterson of Stromsburg; two brothers, John Peterson of Fredericksburg, Va. and Lee (Michel) Peterson of Benedict; mother-in-law, Phyllis Borden of Stromsburg; brothers and sisters-in-law, Perry and Sharon Noyd, Murry and TK Johnston, Marlowe and Pam Johnson, all of Stromsburg and a host of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father Donald L. Peterson.
Dubas Funeral Home of Osceola and Stromsburg is in charge of arrangements. dubasfuneralhome.com.
