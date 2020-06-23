Jean Priefert passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020, in Fairmont.
She was born on March 1, 1935 in Geneva, Nebraska, to James and Alba (Fujan) Bernasek.
She is survived by her daughters Mary Scott and husband Dana of York, NE, Carola Priefert-Wentworth and husband David of Centennial, WY, Linda Zuerlein and husband Kirby of Fairmont, NE, and Susan Priefert-Voss and husband Brandon of Sisters, OR; eight grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
There will be no public visitation and funeral services will be at Fairmont Community Church in Fairmont, Nebraska, on Friday at 11 a.m. Graveside services at Fairmont Public Cemetery will take place at a later date. Pastor Seungli You will officiate.
Memorials are suggested to the Neil Priefert Scholarship Fund or the Fairmont Community Church. Condolences may be left at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com.
