Jeannine Ann Heiden, 78, of York, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
She was born in York on Feb. 6, 1942 to Eugene and Maxine (Price) Samson.
After eight years of country school at District 42 in Houston, she graduated from York High School with the class of 1960.
On Aug. 5, 1962 she married the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Heiden of Benedict. They resided on the farm east of Benedict for 51 years, moving to York in 2013. To this union two children were born, Ronda and Rob.
She loved family times, whether it was traveling, or just a favorite moment of a family meal. Jeannine loved the color yellow, M&M peanut candy, roses, bowling with the girls on Tuesday night league, Denver Broncos, quiet time with a good book, walking, relaxing with a glass of wine, and sister times. She loved elephants, especially Dumbo and had a fond likeness for cats, favorite being calico and her cat, Callie Lee.
Jeannine worked for many years at Grand Central, first in the bakery and then as over-night checker. It was during that time, she met people of all walks of life. Each one was an individual who she was there to serve and be kind to. After her retirement, it warmed her heart to see and talk with a former customer. She always felt she had the best bosses in the world, first Clarence and then Warren. In the fall of 2019, Jeannine joined the Foster Grandparent program and worked at the PLAY Learning Center with the three and four-year olds, and it became her little dream job. Jeannine had a deep devotion for the Lord and worshiped at Faith Lutheran Church, where she was a charter member.
She is survived by her children Ronda Jean (Kent) Disney of Lincoln and Rob Heiden of Lincoln; her sister Mary (Rod) Garhart of York; brother John (Dori) Samson of Cheyenne, Wyo.; sisters-in-law Karren Samson, Joyce Samson, and Margaret Walkup; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brothers Richard and David Samson.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Monday, June 22, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church, York with the Reverend Paul T. Kern officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, York. COVID 19 Funeral Guidelines will be implemented with limited spaced seating and masks encouraged. Memorials may be directed to the Orphan Grain Train. Visitation will be from 1:00 – 8:00 p.m., Saturday and then again on Sunday with her family greeting friends from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m., later that evening at the mortuary. Jeannine’s funeral service will be webcasted live on Faith Lutheran Church’s website http://www.faithlutheranyork.com/. Online condolences may be sent to her family at www.metzmortuary.com
Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.