John Henry Burhoop of Benedict, passed away Dec.22, 2019 at Lincoln.
A Memorial service is scheduled for 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at the Metz Chapel in York. Private inurnment will be held at a later date. It was John’s wish to be cremated so there will be no viewing or visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to his family for later designation. Please view updated obituary at metzmortuary.com.
