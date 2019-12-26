John H. Burhoop, age 64 of Benedict, died Sunday, Dec, 22, 2019 at Lincoln.
He was born Jan, 14, 1955 at York to William R. and Lorraine (Mazankowski) Burhoop. John was a baptized member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York, and worked as a self-employed electrician. On July 29, 1983 he was married to Kim Spidle at York. They later divorced. John loved playing his guitar, telling stories, tinkering around his home and watching sci-fi movies.
He is survived by his son, Gus Burhoop of Cordova; grandchildren, Jamee, Kairi and Jon Burhoop. Also surviving are his sisters, Toby (Bill) Kauffman of York and Diane Lemke of Bennett. He is also survived by Theresa Hinz of Benedict; Kim Jensen of Cordova; his former father-in-law, Bud Spidle of York; nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ralph; mother-in-law, Pat Spidle; niece, Jennifer Lemke and brother-in-law, John Lemke.
A Memorial service is scheduled for 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at the Metz Chapel in York. Private inurnment will be held at a later date. It was John’s wish to be cremated so there will be no viewing or visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to his family for later designation. Online condolences may be directed to www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
