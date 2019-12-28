John Keith Ostrom, age 87 of York, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at his home in York.
He was born April 4, 1932 in Lexington to Albin T. and Goldie F. (Hosick) Ostrom. John graduated from Stromsburg High School in 1949.
John showed a passion for life that defined him in all things he did. He spent his working life serving several Nebraska communities, in the Natural Gas utilities with Minnegasco. John began his career as a serviceman and for 40 years was known for his personal attachment to his company, coworkers, and as a manager, to his employees.
While working, for many years John and his wife Betty kept a cabin at Harlan County Reservoir where they would go to relax and fish, often inviting family. Later, they would travel from Alaska to Texas pulling a camper and enjoying their retirement. John was known as a hard worker and showed the same enthusiasm while gathering with family and friends. John was a well of information concerning his family history in Nebraska. Later, John’s devotion to life was shown as he cared for his wife Betty at home.
He is survived by his two daughters, Kathy and Tim Younker of Yuma, Ariz. and Peggy Markham of Burley, Idaho and his son Johnny and Penny Booth of Omaha. Also surviving is his brother, Rod Ostrom of Thornton, Colo. along with four grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty and sister, Carma Tryon.
Memorial services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at the Metz Chapel in York with Pastor Tony Dawson officiating. No visitation, cremation. Inurnment will be in York’s Greenwood Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to York General Hospital, Diabetic Education Department or the Nebraska Game and Parks Family Fishing Nights.
Online condolences may be directed to his family at www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
