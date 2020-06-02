John W. Young, age 88 of York, died Saturday, May 30, 2020 at York.
He was born March 7, 1932 at Hubbell, to Lee Roy and Mary (Verley) Young and was a member of the First United Methodist Church in York. John was active in the York American Legion Post, the V.F.W. and held all positions in the York Elk’s Club. He loved woodworking and word searches but most of all he loved his family. A hard-working man. On May 28, 1956 he was married to Mary Roberts at Grants, N.M.
He is survived by his wife, Laura Mary of York; son, John JR (Barb Young) of Mesa, Ariz.; daughters, Pam Young of York and Lori and Doug Kerwood of Utica. His grandchildren include: Allison O’Neill, Nick Kerwood both of York and Kate and Troy Watson of Orchard; great-grandchildren are Jaidyn O’Neill of York, Preston Watson, Parker Watson, Porter Watson and Paisley Watson all of Orchard. Also surviving are his sisters, Marylee Berggeron of Council Grove, Kan., June Compton of Manhattan, Kan. and Helen and Harlan Schardt of Hebron. Nephews, nieces and a host of other family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter Debbie Young.
Memorial services will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church in York with the Reverend Tony Dawson officiating. John has been cremated so there will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be directed to the Elk’s Lodge or to his family for later designation. Online condolences may be sent to his family at www.metzmortuary.com
Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
