Jon W. Hedrick of Waco, died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at Fairmont.
He was born June 10, 1936 to Leo and Eriel (Beer) Hedrick at York. Jon received his education at Waco and graduated from Waco High School in 1954. From 1954-1959, he worked for a farmer and was a driver and salesman for Squirt Bottling Company. Jon entered the Army in December of 1959. He was then united in marriage to Mary Kay Haberman in April of 1961.
Jon was honorably discharged from the Army in March of 1964 and then moved to Iowa in April of that year joining the new Ballards Ford Center where he worked as a parts man, service man, and salesman. In 1974, he moved to Nebraska and worked as a welder for Champion Home Builders, then in April of 1977 joining Kroy Manufacturing.
On Dec. 23, 1981, Jon married Genon Klingsporn of Stromsburg at Seward. He retired from Kroy after 20 years. Then he had a machine shop at home and built miniature gas engines, antique model engines, collected and restored toy tractors.
He is survived by his wife, Genon of Waco; daughter, Sue Keenan of Grafton; son, Stephen Hedrick of Lincoln; daughter, Shelley Hedrick; son, Stuart (Laura) Hedrick of Stromsburg; stepchildren, Greg (Kathy) Klingsporn of Polk, Troy Klingsporn of Polk and Gail Klingsporn of Wood River; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Sharon (Allen) Brackhan of York.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Joe Hedrick.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 at Peace Lutheran Church, Waco. Burial with military honors will follow at Waco Cemetery, Waco. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Visitation will be held from 1-8 p.m. on Wednesday at the mortuary.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
