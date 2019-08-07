Jonnie Johnson, 63, of York, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019 in York.
Jonnie Johnson was born on March 4, 1956 to Gordon and Paulie (Miller) Johnson in York. Jonnie attended Centennial Public High School, graduating in 1974. On Sept. 27, 1980, Jonnie was united in marriage to Beth A. Hemsath at the Triple J Farm in Waco. He farmed his entire adult life working with his cattle and crops. Jonnie enjoyed camping and his family was very important to him.
He is survived by his wife, Beth Johnson of York; sons, Cole Johnson of Lincoln, Hayes (Lauren) Johnson of Waco; daughter, Macey (Nic) Marsden of York,; grandchildren, Ryder Marsden, Piper and Jack Johnson, Sawyer Johnson; mother, Paulie Johnson of Waco; brother, Jorri (Laura) Johnson of Wisconsin; sisters, Cheri (Tim) Miller of Beaver Crossing; Sandra Johnson of Lincoln. Jonnie was preceded in death by his father, Gordon Johnson.
Celebration of Life Services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 from 3 – 6 p.m. at the Hunters Restaurant Lounge, located at 311 Midland Street in Waco. Tehre will be no visitation at the funeral home. Inurnment will take place at a later date.