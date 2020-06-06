Joyce Elaine Hackler, age 92 of York, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at York.
She was born Jan. 11, 1928 to Carl and Lola (Walford) Richter at rural Gresham. She was a 1945 Gresham High School graduate. In 1965, Joyce was united in marriage to Richard Hackler in California. During her working years, she was employed by United Airlines as a ticket agent. In the past five years, she lived in Maryland, California, Colorado and finally in York. She enjoyed bowling, working on puzzles, and reading. She also loved her dogs: Sargent Schultz, Colonel Klink, McDuff and Max
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; stepson, Andy Hackler; brothers, Bob (Irene) Richter, Don Richter and Art Richter; infant sister, Phyllis Richter; sister-in-law, Janet Richter and niece, Elaine Richter Scott.
Surviving is her brother, Fred Richter of Shelby; sisters-in-law, Shirley Richter of Gresham and Lois Richter of Lincoln; stepson, Richard (Kathy) Hackler; stepdaughter, Candace Petersen; nieces and nephews, Christy Ann Richter, Richard Richter, Greg Richter, Annette (Bob) Gloystein of Exeter, Terry (Lori) Richter of Gresham, Barb (Doug) Nienhueser of York, Judi (Tom) Luettel of Gresham and Leslie Hiemer of Chapman along with many great-nieces and great-nephews.
Private family services. Cremation. No viewing or visitation. Memorials may be directed to Gresham Sons of the Legion or to York Adopt-A-Pet. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.